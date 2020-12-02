Big Bear hiking trail and area close for bald eagle nesting

San Bernardino National Forest officials closed an area around a bald eagle nest Tuesday on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake.

The annual closure includes a portion of the Grays Peak Trail and the Grout Bay Picnic Area.

Two adult eagles, locally known as Jackie and Shadow (who have been closely followed by the NBC Palm Springs morning crew in the past), have been working on the nest in recent weeks, bringing in sticks and other building materials. Such behavior signifies the intent to mate and raise a brood.

The closure helps protect the nesting site and maintain natural bald eagle behavior.

The species is sensitive to human interference and may abandon nesting activities, including eggs and offspring, if feeling threatened.

No entry into the area will be allowed, including for snow play activities.

People interested in seeing nesting activities, however, can tune into a live webcam feed provided by the Friends of the Big Bear Valley. The feed can be viewed on their website and YouTube.

This information is provided by San Bernardino National Forest Officials

