CIF Southern Section Update: High School CIF Championships and Regional Championships Cancelled

The California government office and CIF Southern Section released a new statement on when high school sports will be able to fully return. This statement was released via Twitter on December 1st, 2020.

CIF Southern Section Update – December 1, 2020 & statement from the CIF State Office on the current status of education-based athletics for the 2020-21 School Year. pic.twitter.com/6rg74hkd6i — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) December 1, 2020

To summarize the statement;

– CIF sent a new plan to be approved by the CA department of health back in October and they are awaiting a response

– Fall sports: CIF state and regional championships are canceled

– Schools may continue with the limited practice for their upcoming season

– CIF will have a better idea and update the status on whether or not CIF championships are going to be played, in mid- December when they meet with state officials again

– The state says: Schools cannot fully practice until Jan 2021 the soonest

Despite this news, CIF is optimistic that they will be able to move forward with the state and provide a new update as early as mid-December.

We were able to catch up with James Dockery, the football head coach at Xavier College Prep, for a reaction to this new statement.

“Obviously, today (Dec. 1st) was a big day big announcement for CIF Southern sports, and just athletes all across Southern California, those guys have an impossible task right now to try to figure this out. Tomorrow, I’ll get with Mark Campbell, and he’ll tell us the plan that we’ll do at Xavier College Prep in regards to how we’ll stay ready to be ready to go for competition, but I feel for all these guys, but I think the guys at the CIF office are doing the best they can and reacting when it’s time to react. When we have the opportunity to get out there and compete, I know everyone will be ready for that. And if that’s in January or February, then I’ll make sure our guys are ready. ”