Police Seek Help Searching for Missing Coachella Valley Resident

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is asking the public for help locating 23-year-old Ruben Lopez.

Lopez was last seen on July 9, 2020 near his residence in the 1800 block of Golden Sands in Palm Springs.

Police say Lopez has not been heard from of seen since then.

Lopez is 5-foot-6, 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a tattoo reading “Lopez” across his right forearm, a tattoo of a heart and arrow on his right forearm and a tattoo of “”Lil Ruben” on his right bicep.

Lopez has no know medical conditions.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Eddie Cole at the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760)329-6411 ext 294 or (760)329-6411 ext 236.