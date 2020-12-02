PSUSD Pushes Back Hybrid Learning Plans

Palm Springs Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Lyon, announce Wednesday the district will not start the hybrid learning plans as expected in January.

“We had hoped to be able to start our hybrid program of having up to 50 percent of our students back in the classrooms two days a week a week after winter break in mid January. We know now that this will not be possible, and the earliest we would be able to move forward with our hybrid instruction plan would be during the month of February. Even that is tentative at this point based on whether we are able to move into a safer tier after the holidays,” read a statement from the district.

View the full statement here:

The record-breaking rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations continued Wednesday in Riverside County, where health officials also reported 1,072 new coronavirus infections and one additional death.

The addition of 28 new patients since Tuesday brought the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide to 628, up from 600 the previous day, according to the Riverside University Health System. That number includes 126 patients being treated in intensive care units — one less than Tuesday.

It was the third coronavirus hospitalization record set this week. Prior to this week, the previous record high of 550 hospitalizations was set in July.

The aggregate number of infections recorded countywide since the public health documentation period began in early March is 85,896, compared to 84,824 on Tuesday. The number of deaths stemming from complications related to COVID-19 stands at 1,444.

The number of known active virus cases countywide is 16,718, an increase of 819 compared to Tuesday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 85,896 — according to the county Executive Office. The number of verified patient recoveries is 67,734.