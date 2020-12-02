Free Coronavirus Tests Offered At Churches In Coachella Valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – Free coronavirus testing will be available at two Catholic churches in the eastern Coachella Valley starting this weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Riverside County, the Desert Healthcare Foundation and several community-based organizations partnered up with churches in Coachella and Mecca to provide the testing, which is set to begin Saturday and span several days this month.

“The Coachella and Mecca churches are a staple in our community, and they regularly reach a large number of families and help keep them informed of the dangers of COVID-19,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Perez said.

“I am proud that we are continuously bringing testing closer to our communities, and working with great community partners such as the churches and the Desert Healthcare District, in an effort to slow the spread of this virus.”

Appointments are not required for the testing, which is slated for the parish office of Our Lady of Soledad, 52-525 Oasis Palm Ave. in Coachella, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 65-100 Dale Kiler Road, in Mecca.

Testing will be available on the following days:

— Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella;

— Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca;

— Dec. 15, 4 p.m.-8 p.m., at Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella;

— Dec. 16, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca; and

— Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Our Lady of Soledad parish office in Coachella.