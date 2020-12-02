“Sound of Metal’s” Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke Talk to Manny the Movie Guy

I thoroughly enjoyed “Sound of Metal” namely because of its affecting story and great performances headed by Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer on the verge of losing everything including his hearing. Olivia Cooke stars as his co-dependent rocker girlfriend. From writer/director Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 4. Here’s my interview with both Ahmed and Cooke as they take us inside the silent but noisy world of “Sound of Metal.”

For my complete, uncut interviews with the director and stars of “Sound of Metal,” click here.