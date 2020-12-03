Gov. Newsom announces Regional Stay-at-Home order based on ICU capacity

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a Regional Stay-at-Home order for all regions that fall below a 15% ICU capacity.

Regions where ICU capacity falls below 15% will be placed into this Stay-at-Home order for three weeks.

The regions in the state are Northern California, Greater Sacramento, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Below are the projections by region:

Newsom suggests the four regions in “Early December” could see the order go into effect as early as the next day or two, but all regions are expected to reach below that 15% in the next few weeks.

“The ICU capacity in all of these regions by the end of this month will drop based on our current projections,” said Newsom.

The Regional Stay-at-Home order means bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barbershops will be required to temporarily close.

Sectors that can remain open include: schools that have received a waiver, critical infrastructure, retail at 20% capacity, restaurants for take-out and delivery.

Newsom does suggest getting outdoor and staying active with activities like going to a park or beach, going on a bike ride or walk or doing yoga and meditation.

This story is breaking and will be updated