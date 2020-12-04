CIF Hosting a Q&A For HS Student Athletes on Dec. 9th

Earlier this week, CIF released a statement canceling all fall sports’ State and Regional Championships and that the earliest teams can begin full practices will be some time in January of 2021.

Amidst all the uncertainty with the return of high school sports, CIF made an announcement via Twitter today, asking for input from current high school student-athletes.

Student-athletes, we know these are trying times and you must have so many questions about what is going on with your sports year. We at the CIF-SS understand that and want to provide as many answers as we can. Here is your chance. — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) December 5, 2020

CIF-SS is asking for current high school student-athletes only to submit any questions they would like CIF-SS to answer via Twitter – using the hashtag #CIFSSCommissionerQuestions

Next Wednesday, December 9th at 2 pm, CIF commissioner Rob Wigod will answer those questions live on their YouTube channel @CIFSS

CIF-SS also released this statement via Twitter: “We’re prioritizing the questions of our student-athletes during this time and will only be taking questions from those current athletes. Questions must be appropriate and include your first name and school. Tell a friend to tell a friend. See you on Wednesday.”

Student-athletes now is the chance for your voices to be heard!