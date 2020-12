See Something “Freaky” on VOD

A gentle reminder to let you know that one of my favorite scary films of the year, “Freaky,” is now available on-demand! This gender/body swap movie is not only creepy but funny as heck with on-point performances from Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

Click here to see “Freaky” now, and here to check out my full “Freaky” interview.