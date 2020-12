Manny the Movie Guy: Behind-the-Scenes of Amazon’s “I’m Your Woman”

Fresh from the success of Disney’s STARGIRL, writer/director Julia Hart takes aim at the 70s crime genre from a woman’s point-of-view in Amazon’s “I’m Your Woman.” Rachel Brosnahan stars as Jean, a woman with a baby on the run. Who’s after her? Take a look at my interview with Hart as she takes us inside the making of “I’m Your Woman.”

“I’m Your Woman” begins streaming on Amazon Dec. 11.

