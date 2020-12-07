4,327 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 4,327 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 additional death this past weekend, bringing the countywide totals to 92,272 cases and 1,488 deaths.

There are 556 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 3 new deaths since Friday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,531 (+42) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,550 (+79) cases, 41 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,459 (+41) cases, 65 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 353 (+16) cases, 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,466 (+44) cases, 64 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 79 (+6) cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,150 (+35) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,912 (+129) cases, 98 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 3,458 (+103) cases, 34 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 344 (+14) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 220 (+13) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 239 (+6) cases, 3 deaths

Mecca: 582 (+7) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 206 (+3) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 444 (+13) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 60 cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 95 (+4) cases, 1 death

Anza: 27 (+1) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 38,116 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 700 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, up from 658 on Friday. That number includes 146 patients in intensive care units.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity was 12.5% Saturday, a decrease from 13.1% the day before.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the Southern California region could meet that trigger within days. The Southern California region consists of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

— indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

— indoor recreational facilities;

— hair salons and barbershops;

— personal care services;

— museums, zoos, and aquariums;

— movie theaters;

— wineries;

— bars, breweries and distilleries;

— family entertainment centers;

— cardrooms and satellite wagering;

— limited services;

— live audience sports; and

— amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure” and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,” while churches would be restricted to outdoor only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

Some of those restrictions are already in effect in select counties.

California has grouped its counties into five regions: The Bay Area, the Greater Sacramento Region, Northern California, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

The 15 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,488.

The state-adjusted case rate for the county is 21.2 per 100,000 residents, down from 27.2 per 100,000 last week, and an overall state- calculated positivity rate of 7.7%, down from 9.9% previously.

The county’s testing level is at 300 per 100,000. The revised state threshold for large counties is 272 per 100,000.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 68,939.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 114 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

A revised executive order mandating a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. began Nov. 21 in counties in the purple tier, as part of the virus mitigation strategy. The order was supposed to end on Dec. 21. Many law enforcement chiefs, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, have declined to enforce it, citing civil rights concerns. Bianco has already said he will not enforce the new order in a YouTube message posted Friday.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 12/07/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.