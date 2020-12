Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Rachel Brosnahan and “I’m Your Woman” Cast

Rachel Brosnahan is fantastic as Jean in the new Amazon Original “I’m Your Woman.” Her Jean is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his business partner. Some of the people helping Jean is the mysterious Teri wonderfully played by Marsha Stephanie Blake and her husband in the film, Cal, played by Arinzé Kene. Go inside the making of “I’m Your Woman.”

“I’m Your Woman” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11.

