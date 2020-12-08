Riverside County Anticipating Vaccine Shipment

Riverside County is expecting a special delivery by the week of Christmas, the COVID vaccine.

“If it gets approved which we are anticipating that it will then California will be getting about 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine initially and Riverside County, we are still waiting for final allocations but it will likely be somewhere between 14 and 15,000,” says Kim Saruwatari, Riverside County’s Director of Public Health.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra cold storage and two doses.

“There will be a partnership between the health department, hospitals, healthcare facilities that do have those storage freezers and we’ll make sure we get vaccine out to those who don’t,” says Saruwatari.

The vaccine will be prioritized into tiers. In Riverside County the first doses will go to healthcare workers, but because there are an estimated 153,000 healthcare workers in our county, those who work with COVID positive people will be first.

“We want to make sure that those folks are protected so that we have the infrastructure in our healthcare system to be able to continue to deal with the impacts of this pandemic,” says Saruwatari, adding hospitals will give staff the doses, “we’re working with our hospitals right now to identify who will be in their first rounds of vaccination efforts and then the vaccine will ship directly to them and they will administer the vaccines and then as subsequent doses come in and then they will continue down the tiers.”

The doses shipped will be the first dose for 14-15,000 healthcare workers and the next shipment expected will be their second dose. The vaccine must be administered three weeks apart.

Saruwatari says the first tier won’t just be doctors and nurses, “We do include people who are cleaning the rooms, people who are serving food to individuals because they may be exposed as well.”

After a long list of health care workers, skilled nursing facilities, front line workers and essential workers are vaccinated, finally the general public will be able to get the vaccine.

But once we are at that point, the county has a mass vaccination plan they’ve used for years and are constantly practicing and improving.

“We are going to conduct what we call mass vaccination clinics so we’ll set up at strategic locations throughout the county and have drive-throughs or walk up sites where people can get vaccinated where people can get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Experts say the majority of the population must get it to get rid of the virus.

“If we can get 75 to 85 percent of the people in the united states vaccinated, we can crush this outbreak,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID.

The California Department of Public Health has the following on their website on who will get the vaccine first:

Recommendation A: Populations for Phase 1a

During Phase 1a of allocation, COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to the following persons in California:

Persons at risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 through their work in any role in direct health care or long-term care settings.

o This population includes persons at direct risk of exposure in their non-clinical roles, such as, but not limited to, environmental services, patient transport, or interpretation.

Residents of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar long-term care settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals.

Recommendation B: Subprioritization During Phase 1a

During Phase 1a, if there are not enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for all who choose to receive them, then health departments should subprioritize doses as needed to match the level of available supplies in a sequential fashion using the following ranked categories:

o Persons exposed though work in health care or long-term care settings, by:

1. Type of facility or role

2. Location of facility

3. Attributes of individuals

Health departments may reprioritize temporarily under limited circumstances described in Recommendation C.