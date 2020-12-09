Manny the Movie Guy Talks to “The Prom’s” Jo Ellen Pellman About Her Film Debut.

I love Jo Ellen Pellman IRL (at least virtually) and in the new Ryan Murphy musical “The Prom” based on the hit Broadway show. Pellman stars as Emma Nolan, a queer Indiana high school girl who can’t bring her girlfriend to the prom. So enter Broadway throwaways played by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Andrew Rannells to help.

Pellman reveals why she loved the musical, what she did after learning she got cast in the Netflix project, and working with the stellar cast that include Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

"The Prom" is in select theaters and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 11.