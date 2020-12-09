Palm Springs’ First Female Mayor to be Sworn in to City Council Thursday

Mayor Pro Tem, Christy Holstege, is set to be sworn in Thursday at the Palm Springs City Council meeting as the City’s first female mayor.

Holstege is also the first openly bisexual mayor in the nation, according to the city.

Holstege ran against Mike Mccullocuh and Dian Torres for the District 4 election this year and has served on the Palm Springs City Council since 2017.

The following topics are also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting:

— discussion regarding a partnership with Desert AIDS Project and the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition related to an application for a proposed 18,000 square foot medical office and 61-unit affordable housing complex located on North Sunrise Way

— continuation of a public hearing regarding a proposed new Tower Market and Gas Station on North Indian Canyon Drive

— approval of the City’s 2020-21 additional COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant Budget

Thursday’s meeting will be held at 5:30pm on Zoom.

Residents can submit comments to the Office of the City Clerk no later than 5pm Thursday by calling (760)323-8204 or emailing cityclerk@palmsprings.gov

The meeting can be watched live on http://www.palmsprings.gov, on the City’s YouTube channel or on Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17.