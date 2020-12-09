Seniors Can Now Renew Their Driver’s License Online

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announce Wednesday Californians who are age 70 or older have the option to renew their noncommercial driver’s license online.

Licenses that expire beginning March 1, 2020, and throughout the COVID-19 emergency are eligible, including REAL ID renewals.

The alternative to an in-person renewal follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent Executive Order that temporarily waives California law requiring drivers age 70 and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their license. The DMV will make this option available during California’s State of Emergency or until the order is modified.

A mail-in option will be available in the coming weeks.

Most drivers 69 and younger can also renew at dmv.ca.gov – even if their renewal notice states they must come to an office.

This information is from the California Department of Motor Vehicles