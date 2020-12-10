Man, 86, Missing, Last Seen in Rancho Mirage, Silver Alert Issued

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – A Silver Alert is in effect Thursday morning for an 86-year-old man who suffers from an undisclosed medical condition, may become disoriented and was last seen in Rancho Mirage.

Ronnie Wohlers was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Wohlers is

white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was believed to be wearing a gray jacket, blue shirt and black shorts and driving a gray 2020 Mazda CX-30 with Ca

lifornia license plate number 8SOX248.

Anyone who sees Wohlers was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the California Highway Patrol.