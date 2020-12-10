Man Suspected of Trying to Shoot Banning Resident

BANNING (CNS) – A man suspected of trying to shoot a Banning resident was behind bars Thursday, along with an alleged co-conspirator.

Willie Budda Scott and David Anthony Aleman, both 26-year-old Banning residents, were arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation by the Banning Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Scott was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. Aleman was booked into the same facility on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon, possession of a semiautomatic rifle, obstructing a law enforcement officer and being an accessory to a felony. He’s being held on $22,500 bail.

According to Banning police spokeswoman Sol Avila, the alleged attack happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Almond Way and Nicolet Street.

Officers were sent to the location to investigate reports of gunfire and located a man who had been the intended target, he said. There was no indication that he required hospitalization.

Within a few hours, Banning police and sheriff’s investigators identified Scott as the alleged shooter, but no other details were disclosed. He was tracked to a residence on Georgia Street and taken into custody without a struggle, Avila said.

Aleman was at the same location and allegedly attempted to interfere with the investigation, culminating in his arrest.

A possible motive for the attack was not disclosed, and there was no information on the suspects’ backgrounds.