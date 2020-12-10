55° F
58° F
tv
Search for:
News
Coronavirus
Local
Crime
Decision 2020
National
Entertainment
Sports
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Weekly Rundown
Weather
Community
Desert Living Now
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
NBCares
Coronavirus Testing
Thanks for Sharing
About Us
News Team
tv
55° F
58° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast 12 10 2020
Mike Everett
December 10, 2020 7:08 PM
Trending Stories
Most Popular Stories
Coronavirus
Local
Video
Parent Claims County Testing System is Broken
December 10, 2020
Coronavirus
Local
FDA
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Pfizer
vaccine
FDA advisers recommend authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
December 10, 2020
Sports
2020
Athlete
Basketball
LeBron
NBC
News
Palm Springs
time
Year
LeBron James named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year
December 10, 2020
National
claims
NBC
News
Palm Springs
Unemployment
US unemployment claims hit their highest level since mid-September
December 10, 2020
Local
coronavirus
coronavirus testing
medical testing
National Guard
Riverside County
riverside county fairgrounds
riverside county health department
riverside county positive cases
3,729 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County
December 10, 2020
View More
Related Articles
Coronavirus
Local
Parent Claims County Testing System is Broken
Coronavirus
Local
FDA advisers recommend authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Local
3,729 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County