Pedestrian Killed in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Cathedral City, police said Thursday.

The crash was reported about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ramon Road and Avenida Alvera, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. Albert Ruiz.

Ruiz said responding officers found a man lying in the street suffering from major injuries.

Despite attempts to save the man, whose name was not immediately provided, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators before being allowed to leave, Ruiz said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were immediately suspected to have contributed to the crash.

Westbound Ramon Road was shuttered for several hours while police investigated the crash.