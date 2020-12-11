Local Seniors Invited to Pick up Free Winter Supplies in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Local seniors are invited to pick up socks, gloves, blankets and other winter items for free Friday morning at the Indio Senior Center.

Those who are 55 years or older are invited to the pick up supplies on a first-come, first-served basis amid protocols aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will be smiling under the masks, and giving the friendliest waves we can, to communicate how much our seniors mean to us,” Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said. “Please remember all those who are not able to drive through. Reach out to your older loved ones and give them a call, write them a letter, or drop off your own care packages on their doorsteps if possible.”

Volunteers have assembled more than 500 gift packages, which will be distributed at the drive-up event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This is the fourth such event since the pandemic began.

The Indio Senior Center is at 45700 Aladdin St.