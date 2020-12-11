Three DSUSD Schools Put On Two-Week Quarantine

It was announced Friday all office staff at Palm Desert High School, Summit High School and Horizon School have been directed to quarantine and work from home for two weeks.

This comes after a rise in positive coronavirus cases among office staff.

“Because there will be no office staff or administration on campus, teachers have been directed to teach from home and all athletic conditioning has been suspended,” said Desert Sands Unified School District Public Information Officer Mary Perry.

Perry also said this is out of an, “abundance if caution in keeping with advisement from the Riverside County Department of Health.”

Coronavirus cases remained in an uptrend in Riverside County Friday, but the rate of expansion slowed compared to earlier in the week, with COVID-positive hospitalizations also continuing to climb.

The Riverside University health System announced another 1,897 infections Friday, increasing the cumulative total since the public health documentation period began in early March to 112,950, up from 111,053 on Thursday.

Friday’s case total was roughly half the amount of documented infections RUHS announced on Thursday, and less than a quarter of the volume confirmed on Tuesday, when nearly 11,000 infections were reported — a record number attributed to a data backlog that officials said has since been resolved.

Another 22 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Friday, lifting the county total to 1,573.

COVID-positive hospitalizations countywide rose to 809, up from 775 on Thursday, including 170 intensive care unit patients, one less than a day earlier.