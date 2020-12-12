Gabriel Iglesias Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Mr. Iglesias”

So I started watching “Mr. Iglesias” on Netflix to prepare for my interview and lo and behold, I actually enjoyed it! I couldn’t stop watching those little half-hour nuggets of old school charm. And Gabriel Iglesias aka Fluffy is just endearing in the series along with the actors who play his students and co-workers.

Part 3 is now available on Netflix and the new batch of episodes advance the story by giving Iglesias his love interest! Take a look at my interview with the comedian as he talks about the genesis of the series and why he wanted his character to explore romantic love.

And yes, the last time I spoke with Iglesias, he told me he would make me menudo when he performs at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA.

For more on Gabriel Iglesias, click here.