Manny the Movie Guy Says This is One of the Best Films of 2020

And that honor goes to “Farewell Amor” from writer/director Ekwa Msangi! And it’s amazing that this is Msangi’s first full-feature film. Quite impressive! Her command of her craft is visible with her sharp storytelling and visual expertise.

At the heart of the film is Ntare Mwine as Walter, an immigrant from Angola, who after 17 years, must reconnect with his wife Esther (Zainab Jah), and daughter Sylvia (Jayme Lawson) as they move to America to be with him. Told in three different perspectives from each of the characters, “Farewell Amor” is about immigrants, dreamers, family, and love. I spoke with Mwine about the making of the film.

“Farewell Amor” is out on-demand everywhere Dec. 11 from IFC Films. For more on “Farewell Amor,” click here.