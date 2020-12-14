Coachella Valley Job Fair Set for Agua Caliente Tribal Casinos

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – An in-person job fair will be held Monday to fill vacancies across several departments at three casinos owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in the Coachella Valley, it was announced Monday.

Job seekers are invited to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage from 9 a.m. to noon for a chance to land a job working in departments including housekeeping, facilities and food and beverage services.

The vacancies span the tribe’s casinos in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and it’s latest venture in Cathedral City, which opened just before Thanksgiving.

Applicants must wear face coverings, maintain six feet of physical distance from others and have their temperatures taken as precautions against the coronavirus.

Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

A full list of job vacancies can be found at https://hotwatercasino.com/careers.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage is located at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive.