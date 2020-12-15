Manny the Movie Guy on Eye-Opening Documentary “40 Years a Prisoner”

The new HBO documentary “40 Years a Prisoner” about the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the back-to-nature group MOVE. The film follows the story of Mike Africa Jr. and his decades-long fight to free his parents, Debbie Sims Africa and Michael Africa Sr., two MOVE members imprisoned for the death of a police officer killed during the raid. But were they guilty or victims of political stunts? I spoke with writer/producer/director Tommy Oliver and Mike Africa Jr. about the film.

For my complete interviews with Oliver and Africa Jr. on “40 Years a Prisoner,” click here.

“40 Years a Prisoner” is now out on HBO.