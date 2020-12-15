Manny the Movie Guy on New Filipino Prequel “Four Sisters Before the Wedding”

I had a great time talking to the actresses who play the three sisters in Star Cinema’s “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.” Alexa Ilacad, who stars as Bobbie, was unavailable due to prior commitment but Charlie Dizon (Teddie), Gillian Vicencio (Alex), and Belle Mariano (Gabbie) were so sweet and charming to talk about the making of the prequel to the hit 2013 film “Four Sisters and a Wedding.” Written by Vanessa R. Valdez, who also wrote the first film, and directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” is a charming film about family and familial love. Take a look at my interview with the fantastic cast (they’re also awesome in the film!).

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” is now available on iWantTFC.

For my complete, uncut interview with the cast, click here.