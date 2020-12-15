PSUSD Superintendent Announces Retirement

The Palm Springs Unified School District announced the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Sandra Lyon.

Lyon’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2021.

The announcement was made publicly at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Lyon joined PSUSD as Superintendent in July of 2016 after serving as Superintendent of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

“You just know when it’s time,” said Lyon of her decision to retire. “Being the superintendent in Palm Springs Unified has been the highlight of my career. The staff, students, families, community and board all come together to make a special learning community that cares for and supports each other.”

Board of Education member John Gerardi, the Board’s outgoing President, reflected on Lyon’s contributions during her five years as Superintendent.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I would like to thank Dr. Lyon for her dedication, commitment and enthusiasm in serving our students, staff and communities,” said Gerardi. “Dr. Lyon truly has a teacher’s heart. Without question, she understands what good education is and how to implement it. We have all learned much from her, and it is difficult to imagine working with anyone else who has more passion for the position. We wish her much happiness in her retirement.”

Lyon said she wanted to give the Board as much notice as possible to allow for adequate and thoughtful planning for selecting her successor. To that end, the Board of Education will be opening a survey to gather input from staff, parents and community stakeholders they will use to inform their next steps in the selection process.

Lyon noted that there is much work to be done over the next six months, and she plans to keep the focus on that work.

“We are in a good place and will continue to navigate the pandemic, learn and grow and be ready to meet the rest of this school year, taking the best of the new learning from this year with us as we transition to more in-person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Information in this article is from the Palm Springs Unified School District