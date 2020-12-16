BREAKDOWN: CIF-SS Updated Statement – Dec. 16

The CIF-SS has finally issued a statement in response to the California Department of Public Health’s statement on youth sports (Dec.14).

So, let’s break it down.

CIF Southern Section Update – December 16th, 2020 FULL LINK: https://t.co/nSCPcwjnw8 pic.twitter.com/7NjE7SHxxz — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) December 16, 2020

As the CDPH previously stated in their statement, there will be no athletic competition permitted in California until January 25th, 2021. However, on January 5th, 2021 the California Department of Public Health will be re-evaluating that date. On January 19th, CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod will provide an update on the plans for CIF fall sports championships.

A four-colored tier system is in place for each county in California, since we are in riverside county, we are currently in the purple tier. This tier system also explains the current status of each sport depending on the status of the county (what each sport is allowed to do within the different tiers). Depending on which tier the county is in and which sport, there are different protocols set in place. CIF-SS says they’ll be updating their tiers weekly.

The CIF has also rolled out specific health and safety protocols unique to each sport within the different tiers, click here to see the full CIF-SS statement and protocols for each sport.