BREAKDOWN: CIF-SS Updated Statement – Dec. 16

Brandy Flores

The CIF-SS has finally issued a statement in response to the California Department of Public Health’s statement on youth sports (Dec.14).

So, let’s break it down.

As the CDPH previously stated in their statement, there will be no athletic competition permitted in California until January 25th, 2021. However, on January 5th, 2021 the California Department of Public Health will be re-evaluating that date. On January 19th, CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod will provide an update on the plans for CIF fall sports championships.

2021 tentative timeline for high school/youth sports
CIF tier system in relation to the county COVID-19 cases and which sports are permitted to start competition (practice).

A four-colored tier system is in place for each county in California, since we are in riverside county, we are currently in the purple tier. This tier system also explains the current status of each sport depending on the status of the county (what each sport is allowed to do within the different tiers). Depending on which tier the county is in and which sport, there are different protocols set in place. CIF-SS says they’ll be updating their tiers weekly.

Youth and Adult Recreational Sports* Permitted by Current Tier of County

The CIF has also rolled out specific health and safety protocols unique to each sport within the different tiers, click here to see the full CIF-SS statement and protocols for each sport.

