Inside HBO Max’s “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults”

Director Clay Tweel has created an eye-opening look at the UFO religious cult known as Heaven’s Gate. The 4-part series from HBO Max follows the rise of its leader Marshall Applewhite and his partner, Bonnie Nettles, all the way to their final exit or mass suicide on March 1997. Told through the eyes of former members and loved ones with help from never-before-seen footage, “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is a thought-provoking series that we can learn from to avoid future cult tragedies.

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” is now available on HBO Max. For my full, uncut interview with Clay Tweel, click here.