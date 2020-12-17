Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside Apple TV Plus’ “Wolfwalkers”

Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart created a brilliant animated film that mixes old-school filmmaking with new school storytelling. Based on an Irish folklore, the film tells the tale of Robyn (Honor Kneafsey), an outcast in a new village with her father, who learns the value of friendship when meeting the wolflwalker Mebh (Eva Whittaker). Take a look at my interview with the directors and the voice cast as they take us inside the making of one of the best animated films of 2020. “Wolfwalkers” is now available on Apple TV+.

For my complete, uncut “Wolfwalker” interviews, click here.