I had a great time talking to Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder about their new Disney film “Godmothered.” We talked about the making of the film, and why we all need a fairy godmother right now! Take a look at our interview and if you haven’t seen it already, “Godmothered” is now out on Disney+ so be sure to check it out. For my complete and uncut “Godmothered” interview, click here.
Manny the Movie Guy’s “Godmothered” Interview with Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder
Manny The Movie Guy Connect