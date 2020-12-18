Manny the Movie Guy’s “Godmothered” Interview with Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder

I had a great time talking to Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder about their new Disney film “Godmothered.” We talked about the making of the film, and why we all need a fairy godmother right now! Take a look at our interview and if you haven’t seen it already, “Godmothered” is now out on Disney+ so be sure to check it out. For my complete and uncut “Godmothered” interview, click here.