Manny the Movie Guy’s “Godmothered” Interview with Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder

I had a great time talking to Jillian Bell and Jillian Shea Spaeder about their new Disney film “Godmothered.”  We talked about the making of the film, and why we all need a fairy godmother right now!  Take a look at our interview and if you haven’t seen it already, “Godmothered” is now out on Disney+ so be sure to check it out.  For my complete and uncut “Godmothered” interview, click here.

