Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About True-Life Drama “All My Life”

One of the best things about the new true-life tearjerker “All My Life” is the wonderful chemistry between Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. Based on the true story of Jennifer and Solomon, a young couple that rushes to get married after one of them is diagnosed with liver cancer, “All My Life” proves that true love does exist. Take a look at my interview with both Rothe and Shum Jr. about their interest in the project, their chemistry, and what we can learn from the love story of Jen and Sol.

“All My Life” will be available on-demand everywhere Wednesday, Dec. 23rd. For my complete interview with the “All My Life” cast, click here.