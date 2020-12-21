Several Palm Springs Police Department Employees Unable to Work due to COVID-19

27 employees with the Palm Springs Police Department are unable to work due to coronavirus.

Of the 27 employees, nine have tested positive. The others were either exposed or are taking care of family member impacted by the virus.

Palm Springs Police Department Captain Mike Kovaleff made the announcement Monday.

The employees consist of both sworn and non-sworn members of various areas of the department.

“Some of these exposures occurred away from work while many occurred during the course of work,” said Kocaleff, “Nearly all of the impacted staff members that were quarantined strictly due to exposure guidelines have tested negative, have remained asymptomatic, and will be returning to work in the next few days.”

Kocaleff also stated staffing vacancies were filled with other members of the department and response to calls for service have not been impacted.

PSPD has additional plans in place in the event there are staffing shortages that will impact service.