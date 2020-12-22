JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio Administers First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine to Staff

Staff at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio administered their first doses of the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Monday afternoon.

JFK Memorial Hospital Chief of Staff, Doctor Andrew Kassinove was the first to receive the vaccine at JFk.

“I really encourage my colleagues and the community to all take the vaccine,” said Kassinove, “Until we all get the vaccine or a large percentage of us get the vaccine we’re not going to get herd immunity, we’re not going to be able to fight this pandemic together.”

It has been long known that it takes awhile for vaccines to be developed, but this is new technology that is proven to be safe, so if that is the issue or concern please don’t give up on the vaccine.” said JFK Infectious Disease Medical Director, Doctor Kinji Hawthorne, who was also received the vaccine Monday, “Consult with someone who may have a lot of knowledge about it to give you a wider breadth of knowledge about it so that you feel comfortable actually getting it.”

Director of Hospital Medicine, Doctor Saeed Eskandari, also received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Monday.

“I feel fantastic,” Eskandari said, “I feel like I’m protected to a certain degree, obviously I am going to wait for the second dose in 21 days, but I’ve been waiting for this and anticipating and I believe this is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The vaccine first arrived to the Coachella Valley last week at Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center as they distributed their first doses of the vaccine.

Image Credit: Desert Care Network