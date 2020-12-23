Coachella Man Busted With Drugs, Five AR-15s, Authorities Say

COACHELLA (CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing drugs for sale and five assault rifles, authorities said.

Mark Guzman Morin, 31, was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle, an unregistered firearm, cocaine for sale, and other alleged crimes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Mariano Matos III said Morin was taken into custody during a search warrant execution at a home in the 85500 block of Stacie Lane.

Matos said deputies found five AR-15 assault rifles, two hand guns, ammunition, along with cocaine, a scale and cash.

Morin’s criminal history, if any, was not immediately available.