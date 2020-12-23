Fix Auto, Honda of the Desert 8th Annual Vehicle Donation

For the 8th consecutive year Fix Auto Collision has gifted a vehicle to a family in need.

This holiday season, Fix Auto collaborated with Honda of the Desert and a Templo in search of a deserving family for their annual car donation. During the search, Templo Victoria received a heartwarming letter from one of its members Carmen.

Carmen shared a testimonial about how the pandemic has devastated her and caused a ripple effect in her life like so many others in the Coachella Valley. In late August, Carmen and her family found out they had been exposed to someone with coronavirus. She then tested positive for coronavirus and took time off from work. After her quarantine period ended, she returned to the restaurant she was employed at only to discover there were no hours available for her to work.

This afternoon Carmen was given a 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid along with 3 free oil changes and vehicle service appointments.

Henry Arroyo, the owner of Fix Auto Collision, says Cameron was the perfect recipient because she’s felt the struggles of Coronavirus and this will help her as she navigates through these difficult times.

Carmen was beyond excited and mentioned the vehicle will help her find a new place of employment.

Arroyo says they do this every year to help families in the community in need.