Free Coronavirus Testing Planned This Week in the Coachella Valley

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Free coronavirus testing will be done at two Catholic churches this weekend in Blythe and Cathedral City.

The testing effort is spearheaded by Riverside County and the Desert Healthcare Foundation.

Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Cathedral City, located at 68-633 C St., and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Blythe, located at 875 E. Chanslor Way.

Appointments are encouraged but not required.

Another testing event is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Oasis Mobile Home Park near Thermal, 88740 70th Ave. Organizers say the effort is aimed at combating the trend of rising virus infections in the eastern Coachella Valley.

“With the rapid spread of coronavirus, it is important to have testing closer and widely available in our communities to slow the spread of this virus,” Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez said.

“I am very proud of the workers, many who are volunteers, at all testing sites who have been working throughout a pandemic, putting their own health at risk,” he said. “They have worked in chilly and sizzling weather alike and have administered a phenomenal amount of nearly a million and a half tests this year.”

Appointments for the Cathedral City event on Saturday can be made at http://bit.ly/StLouisTesting, while appointments for the Sunday event in Blythe can be made at http://bit.ly/StJoanofArcTesting.