Wind-Driven Brushfire Sparks in Fontana

Wind-Driven Brushfire Sparks in Fontana

Taylor Martinez

A wind-driven fire sparked around 3:00 P.M. Wednesday afternoon burning under 10 acres before spreading to 150 acres within an hour.

The “Duncan Fire” and started near Duncan Canyon and the 15 Freeway.

Crews with Cal Fire and the San Bernardino National Forest were called in to assist.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter the forward rate of spread slowed dramatically as of 3:30 P.M.

NBC Los Angeles caught this video of crews working to contain the blaze.

Forecasters warned of fire weather this week and into the holiday weekend.

Trending Stories