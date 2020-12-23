Wind-Driven Brushfire Sparks in Fontana

A wind-driven fire sparked around 3:00 P.M. Wednesday afternoon burning under 10 acres before spreading to 150 acres within an hour.

The “Duncan Fire” and started near Duncan Canyon and the 15 Freeway.

Crews with Cal Fire and the San Bernardino National Forest were called in to assist.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter the forward rate of spread slowed dramatically as of 3:30 P.M.

#DuncanFire (Update) 🔴Approx 150 acres

🔴Forward Rate of Spread has slowed dramatically

🔴Structure threat mitigated

🔴30+ Engines, approx 150 personnel total

🔴Crews working on perimeter control, line construction & mop-up.@CALFIREBDU @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/ovCp1u34CE — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 23, 2020

NBC Los Angeles caught this video of crews working to contain the blaze.

Forecasters warned of fire weather this week and into the holiday weekend.