Local Dealership Partners with Other Organizations and Gives Back for the Holiday

I-10 Toyota in Indio hosted a toy and food giveaway this holiday.

The car dealer located on Varner Road partnered with Morales Galindo Marketing Group, JT Motivation, Find Food Bank and more organizations and took registrations for families in need.

A total of 250 people benefitted from the drive-thru event.

Toys were donated from United States Marine Corps base in Twenty-Nine Palms and food was donated from Find Food Bank.

Masks were required and social distancing was implemented