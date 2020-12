Manny the Movie Guy’s Take On “Wonder Woman 1984”

Besides Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” (check my “Soul” review here), the biggest movie entry this Holiday Season is the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” Director Patty Jenkins returns to helm the film about our DC goddess played once again by Gal Gadot. There are many surprises here for fans and non-fans alike but is the film good? All I can say is, you better get your HBO Max subscription right now.