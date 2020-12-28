New Coronavirus Testing Center Opens in La Quinta

A new community coronavirus testing site opened Monday in La Quinta at the La Quinta Wellness Center.

The City opened the testing center featuring a free, contactless, self-administered test from Curative Inc.

Anyone can get tested, symptoms or no symptoms.

“We want to ensure people have access to safe and free testing; to help them respond to the pandemic as we look towards our recovery,” said Chris Escobedo, Director of Community Resources for City of La Quinta.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions, drive into the pre-screening area, and do not exit your car. After you have been pre-screened, you will drive through the carport and patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions for their oral swab. Results are sent via text or email within 48 hours of testing.

Click here to book and appointment