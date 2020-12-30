Palm Springs City Hall and Public Library Temporarily Close

The Palm Springs City Hall lobby is temporarily closed due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County.

Along with the City Hall lobby, contactless pick-up service at the Palm Springs Public Library has been suspended.

The change went into effect Tuesday.

City Hall and the Library will continue to serve the community via telephone, zoom appointments or email while offering a variety of online assistance at www.palmspringsca.gov.

The Dog Park behind City Hall and the public swimming pool at the Palm Springs Pavilion will remain open.

Here is a list of contacts available to assist the public with business from 8 am – 6 pm, Monday-Thursday.

City Hall Direct Line, (760) 323-8299

Office of the City Clerk, cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8204

Office of the City Manager, citymanager@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 322-8362

Office of the Assistant City Manager, MarcusFuller@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323- 8202

Office of the Mayor and City Council, (760) 322-8385

Public Information, Amy.Blaisdell@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8250

Office of Neighborhoods, Denise.Goolsby@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8255

Office of Special Programs, Vacation Rental Compliance and Cannabis, Veronica.Goedhart@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 322-8382

Planning Services, Flinn.Fagg@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8245

Engineering Services, Joel.Montalvo@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8253

Economic Development, Jay.Virata@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8359

Code Compliance, David.Recio@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 778-8434

Building & Safety, Alberto.Gradilla@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8242

Finance & Treasury, Nancy.Pauley@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 322-8229

Parks and Recreation, Cynthia.Alvarado@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8272

Office of Sustainability, Patrick.Tallarico@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8214

Human Resources, HR@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8215

Maintenance & Facilities, Staci.Schafer@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8167

Hotline numbers:

Vacation Rental Compliance, (760) 322-8383

Code Compliance, (760) 778-8434

Animal Control, (760) 323-8151

PSPD COVID-19 Hotline, (760) 323-8159

To reach the Palm Springs Public Library, call (760) 322-7323 or visit http://www.palmspringslibrary.org.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday from 10am –6 pm and Friday & Saturday, 10am – 5 pm.