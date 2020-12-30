Palm Springs City Hall and Public Library Temporarily Close

The Palm Springs City Hall lobby is temporarily closed due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Riverside County.
Along with the City Hall lobby, contactless pick-up service at the Palm Springs Public Library has been suspended.
The change went into effect Tuesday.
City Hall and the Library will continue to serve the community via telephone, zoom appointments or email while offering a variety of online assistance at www.palmspringsca.gov.
The Dog Park behind City Hall and the public swimming pool at the Palm Springs Pavilion will remain open.
Here is a list of contacts available to assist the public with business from 8 am – 6 pm, Monday-Thursday.
- City Hall Direct Line, (760) 323-8299
- Office of the City Clerk, cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8204
- Office of the City Manager, citymanager@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 322-8362
- Office of the Assistant City Manager, MarcusFuller@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8202
- Office of the Mayor and City Council, (760) 322-8385
- Public Information, Amy.Blaisdell@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8250
- Office of Neighborhoods, Denise.Goolsby@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8255
- Office of Special Programs, Vacation Rental Compliance and Cannabis, Veronica.Goedhart@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 322-8382
- Planning Services, Flinn.Fagg@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8245
- Engineering Services, Joel.Montalvo@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8253
- Economic Development, Jay.Virata@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8359
- Code Compliance, David.Recio@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 778-8434
- Building & Safety, Alberto.Gradilla@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8242
- Finance & Treasury, Nancy.Pauley@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 322-8229
- Parks and Recreation, Cynthia.Alvarado@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8272
- Office of Sustainability, Patrick.Tallarico@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8214
- Human Resources, HR@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8215
- Maintenance & Facilities, Staci.Schafer@palmspringsca.gov, (760) 323-8167
Hotline numbers:
- Vacation Rental Compliance, (760) 322-8383
- Code Compliance, (760) 778-8434
- Animal Control, (760) 323-8151
- PSPD COVID-19 Hotline, (760) 323-8159
To reach the Palm Springs Public Library, call (760) 322-7323 or visit http://www.palmspringslibrary.org.
Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday from 10am –6 pm and Friday & Saturday, 10am – 5 pm.