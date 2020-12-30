Person Dies in 100-Foot Fall Near Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A person died Wednesday in a 100-foot fall near Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

The person plunged from an unspecified structure described only as a “tower” about 11:10 a.m. in a rural desert area near Oleander Drive and Painted Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The person died before first responders arrived.

Traumatic Injuries – 11:08 am near Oleander Dr X Painted Hills Rd, in Desert Hot Springs. Firefighters responded to a patient who fell from 100 ft tower. The patient perished prior to arrival of first responders. pic.twitter.com/XIAaZGlMno — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 30, 2020

Google Maps shows both power poles and wind turbines in the area.

The victim’s name or other identifying information was not immediately provided

Photo credit: Cal Fire