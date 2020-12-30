Person Dies in 100-Foot Fall Near Desert Hot Springs

Person Dies in 100-Foot Fall Near Desert Hot Springs

Taylor Martinez

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A person died Wednesday in a 100-foot fall near Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

The person plunged from an unspecified structure described only as a “tower” about 11:10 a.m. in a rural desert area near Oleander Drive and Painted Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The person died before first responders arrived.

Google Maps shows both power poles and wind turbines in the area.

The victim’s name or other identifying information was not immediately provided

 

Photo credit: Cal Fire

Trending Stories