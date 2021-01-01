Baby New Year: Front Line Heroes Welcome Coachella Valley’s First Baby of 2021

Reagan Hinz is Coachella Valley’s “Baby New Year” 2021.

“It’s a great blessing for us to start off the New Year,” says Mason Hinz, Reagan’s father.

She was born on the first day of 2021 at 2:48 in the morning at Desert Regional Medical Center weighing 6 lbs 6 oz, and 18″ long.

“She came about ten days early, so she decided to make her presence known apparently with a bang,” says new mother Kristie Hinz.

Reagan is the daughter of warriors. Her mom, Kristie is a hero who fought the pandemic as an ER and trauma nurse at the very hospital where she took her first breath.

“I’ve been in the emergency room for 11 years now, working down in there and it’s probably one of the craziest times we’ve seen,” says Kristie.

Her father, Mason, is one of Cathedral City’s bravest, a firefighter who battled the usual dangers plus a deadly virus in 2020.

“I’m just glad that all of our family has been healthy and that Reagan’s healthy and we can stay home for a shot period of time until I‘ve got to go back to work,” says Mason.

Who better to bring hope and usher us into 2021? The daughter of two front line heroes. Welcome to the world”Baby New Year”.

If you’re anything like your mom and dad, you’re going to be just fine.

“She’s been a blessing and hopefully continue down her road and make many, many people happy as she’s made us,” says Kristie.

We wish Baby Reagan and her heroic parents a blessed and healthy 2021!

Special thanks to Desert Regional Medical Center’s Todd Burke, for asking our questions, providing the images and video, as this year we could not personally visit Baby New Year and her family.