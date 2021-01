Community Members Honor Healthcare Workers at Desert Regional with New Year’s Candlelight Vigil

Several community members took to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for a candlelight vigil at midnight on New Years.

Drag Queen and philanthropist, Alan “Alfie” Pettit, along with friends organized the vigil to thank healthcare workers for their dedication in 2020 and to encourage them as 2021 begins.

Those who participated met up, and masked up, before the new year began and walked from Desert Regional to the Downtown Palm Springs Village.