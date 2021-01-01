Medical Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus After Taking Vaccine

Several frontline workers at Loma Linda University Medical Center tested positive for coronavirus days after getting vaccinated, but it’s unclear when they were exposed.

“In this case our healthcare workers got the first dose and two or three days later, maybe even before they got the first dose they were exposed to COVID somewhere.,” said April Wilson, Medical Director of Employee Health.

The healthcare workers at Loma Linda received their first doses on December 17.

“Our hope was that when we would vaccinate then nobody would magically get COVID, but unfortunately, after you get the first dose of the vaccine it takes seven to ten days for that dose to become efficacious to have as much protection that it would give a person,” said Wilson, “The current estimates are that for the Pfizer vaccine about 50% protective and Moderna vaccine might be about 70% protective. We’re still not 100% about that data, but we are continuing to study that.”