Riverside County Dedicates More Funding to Farmworkers

Riverside County is dedicating more funds to its Riverside County Housing for the Harvest program, which provides housing and financial support for farmworkers to safely isolate and recover.

The program launched in fall with $1 million and has received a boost of $750,000 to assist farmworkers on a waiting list.

The Riverside County Executive Office approved an allocation of $500,000 towards the program this week, on top of an emergency allocation of $250,000 that was recently authorized.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez sought the increased funding to assist newly diagnosed individuals who are currently under quarantine and on a waiting list for the county program, after the original $1 million to fund the program had been exhausted.

“I appreciate the emergency allocations to this program, allowing our program partner TODEC Legal Center to continue food delivery to quarantined households, provide gas gift cards so families can get to the doctor and, most importantly, provide financial assistance to the individuals who so desperately need it,” said Supervisor Perez. “We launched this program in the fall as there is not much of a safety net for farmworkers, and especially immigrants. Tragically, since fall, the severity of this pandemic has not subsided and farmworkers are in need of additional assistance.”

The program includes meals, transportation, wellness checks and a $2,000 stipend to cover lost wages.

The information in this article is from the Office of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez