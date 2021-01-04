Final Week of `Jeopardy!’ Episodes Hosted by Alex Trebek to Begin Airing Monday

CULVER CITY (CNS) – The final week of “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will begin airing Monday.

Trebek delivers what a “Jeopardy!” publicist called “a powerful message about the season of giving” at the top of Monday’s episode. Friday’s episode will conclude with a special tribute to Trebek’s life and work.

When the five episodes were taped in late October no one knew they would be Trebek’s last. He died Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer at age 80.

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” since its syndicated revival began in 1984. He received 28 outstanding game show host Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for hosting “Jeopardy!,” winning seven times, including each of the past two years.

Episodes guest hosted by “Jeopardy’s!” greatest contestant, Ken Jennings, will begin airing next Monday.