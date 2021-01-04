New Farmers Market Kicks Off Thursday in Indian Wells

The City of Indian Wells is introducing a new Farmer’s Market.

Thursday, January 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM will be the first day the certified market kicks off and will take place every Thursday thereafter through May.

The seasonal market will take place October through May at The Villages Shopping Center, 74895 Highway 111.

Participants will include well-know local vendors and new certified producers, according to organizers.

New farmers/producers include:

Finca Bonita who produces a variety of vegetables

Happy Hawk Farm that produces citrus, avocados, guacamole, fresh juices and salsas

Patterson Family Farms which provides organic fresh chicken and eggs

Black Sheep Farms who grows specialty beans and vegetables

Know farmers/producers include:

Canyon Creek Mushrooms

Fabies Honey

Coachella Urban Valley Farms Microgreens

Petaluma Creamery Cheese and Butter

Bautista Dates

Seeds of Life Nursery Plants

Fresh food available:

Pasta Syndicate which has a variety of handmade pastas, lasagnas, and desserts

The Tamale Guy who makes handmade tamales of all kinds

Hook and Line Wild Caught Alaskan Fish, family-caught business

Nora’s Empanadas

Local bakery L’Artisan Bakery with bread and pastries

Parmigiano Reggianno with salads, spreads, dips and chips

Cherry’s Famous Rugelach which is a Russian Jewish Pastry made fresh the morning of

Wellness Cooking has Vegan and Vegetarian Eastern European foods

The Biscotti Lady with Italian cookie and dessert of various kinds

Mine Train Smokery will be brand new to the desert with smoked bbq and sides served frozen and chilled for take home ready to eat BBQ

Acapulco Pico will provide a full menu of hot sauces, salsas, guacamole and chips

Other vendors:

Peurr Soap is a goat’s milk and olive oil soap with artisan wash cloths, and beard oil

Michael Volpone Silver Smithing makes custom leather goods, silver and gold jewelry as well as many of his own designs

Ronin Edge sharpens knives and tools and sells custom cutlery

Epic Health Co. provides organic small batch Nano Hemp CBD for people and pets