New Farmers Market Kicks Off Thursday in Indian Wells

The City of Indian Wells is introducing a new Farmer’s Market.
Thursday, January 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM will be the first day the certified market kicks off and will take place every Thursday thereafter through May.
The seasonal market will take place October through May at The Villages Shopping Center, 74895 Highway 111.
Participants will include well-know local vendors and new certified producers, according to organizers.
New farmers/producers include:
Finca Bonita who produces a variety of vegetables
Happy Hawk Farm that produces citrus, avocados, guacamole, fresh juices and salsas
Patterson Family Farms which provides organic fresh chicken and eggs
Black Sheep Farms who grows specialty beans and vegetables
Know farmers/producers include:
Canyon Creek Mushrooms
Fabies Honey
Coachella Urban Valley Farms Microgreens
Petaluma Creamery Cheese and Butter
Bautista Dates
Seeds of Life Nursery Plants
Fresh food available:
Pasta Syndicate which has a variety of handmade pastas, lasagnas, and desserts
The Tamale Guy who makes handmade tamales of all kinds
Hook and Line Wild Caught Alaskan Fish, family-caught business
Nora’s Empanadas
Local bakery L’Artisan Bakery with bread and pastries
Parmigiano Reggianno with salads, spreads, dips and chips
Cherry’s Famous Rugelach which is a Russian Jewish Pastry made fresh the morning of
Wellness Cooking has Vegan and Vegetarian Eastern European foods
The Biscotti Lady with Italian cookie and dessert of various kinds
Mine Train Smokery will be brand new to the desert with smoked bbq and sides served frozen and chilled for take home ready to eat BBQ
Acapulco Pico will provide a full menu of hot sauces, salsas, guacamole and chips
Other vendors:
Peurr Soap is a goat’s milk and olive oil soap with artisan wash cloths, and beard oil
Michael Volpone Silver Smithing makes custom leather goods, silver and gold jewelry as well as many of his own designs
Ronin Edge sharpens knives and tools and sells custom cutlery
Epic Health Co. provides organic small batch Nano Hemp CBD for people and pets